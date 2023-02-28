Aiming for peace, mindful about defence: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was committed to ensuring peace with all countries, however, was mindful of securing its frontiers.

“While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country,” he said in a tweet as the nation celebrated the ‘Surprise Day’.

The day marked the fourth anniversary to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for downing two Indian fighter jets for violating the country’s airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured but was later handed over to New Delhi as a gesture of peace.

The prime minister said, “Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan’s air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack.”

He stressed that Pakistan was ‘mindful’ of its defence and said, “Let no one make any mistake about it.”