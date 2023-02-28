AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Imran likely to appear before banking court today

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the banking court in the prohibited funding case and will leave for the federal capital on Tuesday morning (today).

As per the party sources, Khan was expected to return to the provincial capital on the same day; however, the possibility of him staying in Islamabad was still on the cards and the decision in this regard would be made after the former prime minister’s appearance in the banking court.

The sources disclosed that all arrangements had been completed for Khan’s stay in Islamabad. The latest CCTV cameras have been installed at his residence for 24/7 surveillance while instructions have been passed to Rawalpindi’s local leadership for his reception arrangements.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan met religious scholar Allama Shahenshah Naqvi and discussed the current political situation in the country. PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib was also present.

On this occasion, the former prime minister lauded the scholars, especially experts on spiritual and cultural sciences, for playing their role in promoting and protecting values in the society, adding that “the people of Pakistan were the trustees of our cultural and religious heritage. As the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we have eternal resources of guidance in the form of the Book and the Sunnah,” he added.

He said that Islam gives the believer the freedom of thought and action in the realm of obedience and values; “in this period of decline, it is responsibility of the Ummah to adopt a path set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

He vowed to continue his struggle to build Pakistan on the lines of State of Medina and urged scholars to guide the nation. Naqvi praised the PTI chairman for his role in protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and raising the issue of Islamophobia at the global level.

Earlier, PTI local organisation briefed the party chairman about the ongoing door-to-door campaign and the party’s reorganisation activities. He appreciated the efforts of the party’s Lahore office-bearers and instructed them to complete the party reorganisation at the block code level at the earliest.

However, Jail Bharo Tehreek’s focal person Senator Ejaz Chaudhry also met Khan and informed him about the movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

