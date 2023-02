LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze 800 kilograms of unhygienic meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizure during a raid on a beef shop in Jameel Town, Lahore.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that acting on the tip off, the raid was conducted against the butcher and caught him red-handed with a huge quantity of emaciated animal meat while the animal was also affected by anaemia diseases.

