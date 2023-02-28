40 teenage cricketers invited to trial matches

LAHORE: The junior selection committee has invited as many as 40 cricketers for trial matches, to select a squad for Pakistan Under-19 tour of Bangladesh in April.

The trial matches and net practice sessions will take place at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from March 3-8 and the players will assemble at the facility on March 2.

These 40 players have been selected based on how they fared in the last year and considering the age qualification cut-off date (31st August 2004) for the next year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

This tour is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s effort to continue to provide opportunities and platforms to teenage cricketers to prove their mettle and stay in rhythm by playing the game in competitive environment. This is a reciprocate tour after Bangladesh U19 toured Pakistan in November 2022.

The junior selection committee includes Tauseef Ahmed, Shoaib Khan, Arshad Khan and Shahid Nazir, while Haroon Rasheed presided the meeting in which the 40 players were finalized.

The players are: opening batters: Ahmed Hussain, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Azan Awais, Ikramullah Tarin and Shamyl Hussain; middle order batters: Arbaz Khan, Hafiz Usman Nadeem, Hamza Nawaz, Haseeb Nazim, Hasnain Nadeem, Noman Ali, Obaid Shahid, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz; all-rounders: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ibtisam and Syed Tayyab Hussain; spinners: Ali Asfand, Bilal Ahmed, Hasan Ali Jnr, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Zubair Jnr, Mohsin Ali, Naveed Ahmed Khan and Ziaullah; wicket keepers: Hasnain Majid, Mohammad Zulkifal and Saad Baig; fast bowlers: Abidullah, Aimal Khan, Amir Hassan, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nabeel, Mohammad Shan, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Sajjad Ali and Saqlain Nawaz.

