LHC defers appeals of ECP, Punjab governor in polls case

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of appeals by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Governor Punjab against an order of a single bench regarding date of holding general election in Punjab as the Supreme Court took notice of the matter.

The bench observed that it would be appropriate to wait for the outcome of the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

The ECP contended in its appeal that the single bench had failed to consider that constitutional provisions and the Elections Act 2017 do not in any manner place any responsibility on the appellant ECP for the pronouncement of date of election.

On the other hand, the governor stated that the single judge failed to consider the provisions of the Constitution and the Election Act 2017 regarding the role of appellant Governor in announcement of date for election.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan on February 10 had directed the ECP to immediately announce the date of elections of the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the governor in his capacity as the constitutional head of the province to ensure that polls were held not later than 90 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023