AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 265,295 tonnes of cargo comprising 181,485 tonnes of import cargo and 83,810 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 181,485 comprised of 77,364 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 37 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,412 tonnes of Canola & 99,672 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 83,810 tonnes comprised of 57,506 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 375 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 21,779 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7841 containers comprising of 3953 containers import and 3888 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 875 of 20’s and 1488 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 827 of 20’s and 970 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 559 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 12 ships namely, Ever Utile, Northern Discovery, MT Quetta, Cosco Hamburg, Cma Cgm Gemini, Gfs Pride, Ever Utile, Olympia, Cs Zhe Jiang, Jolly Palladio, Nyk Vesta and Juist have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, MT Mardan, Yu Peng, Maersk Bristol, Cma Cgm Gemini, Gfs Pride and Northern Discovery have sailed at Karachi Port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo containers

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

First digital census will begin tomorrow

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM: ‘Foreign visits’ cost kitty Rs70m in year

Read more stories