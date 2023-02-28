Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 265,295 tonnes of cargo comprising 181,485 tonnes of import cargo and 83,810 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 181,485 comprised of 77,364 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 37 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,412 tonnes of Canola & 99,672 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 83,810 tonnes comprised of 57,506 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 375 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 21,779 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7841 containers comprising of 3953 containers import and 3888 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 875 of 20’s and 1488 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 827 of 20’s and 970 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 559 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 12 ships namely, Ever Utile, Northern Discovery, MT Quetta, Cosco Hamburg, Cma Cgm Gemini, Gfs Pride, Ever Utile, Olympia, Cs Zhe Jiang, Jolly Palladio, Nyk Vesta and Juist have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, MT Mardan, Yu Peng, Maersk Bristol, Cma Cgm Gemini, Gfs Pride and Northern Discovery have sailed at Karachi Port.

