Mushaal lashes out at Indian govt over human rights violations

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation on Monday, lashed out at the Indian government for unleashing a wave of terrorism and world’s worst human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and vowed that the brave Kashmiris will break the shackles of slavery at all costs.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Humanitarian Tragedies in OIC Geography”, which was attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov as chief guest, she thanked Azerbaijan for its continued and unwavering support of Kashmir freedom fight against Indian unlawful subjugation.

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, stated that the people and the government of Azerbaijan also supported and backed Kashmiris in their just fight for the right to self-determination.

She stated that the people of the occupied valley always reciprocated in the same fashion and strongly condemned Armenian armed forces’ aggression against Azerbaijan and especially the tragic Khojaly genocide, which was one of the bloodiest pages of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out by Armenian nationalists against Azerbaijanis.

The Hurriyat leader stated that like Armenian forces, the fascist Indian forces continued with their brutal policy of mass murder and slaughter of the civilian Kashmiri population with unprecedented cruelty.

Mushaal stated that the supremacist Indian forces made life “a hell” for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts; however, she added that ironically the human rights organisations and world powers adopted a callous approach toward the brewing human crisis in the IIOJK and did not take any action against Hindutva regime.

She stated that inhuman forces neither spared Kashmiri leaders nor women and children, as they subjected to their brutalities all and sundry with their nefarious plan to spread fear in the valley to silent the dissenting voices but no such policy of barbarity worked rather it further fanned the fire.

She urged the Muslim world especially the OIC to play their proactive role to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Azerbaijan said that Azerbaijan fully supported and backed the Kashmir right to self-determination. The ambassador said that the government of Azerbaijan strongly condemned the Indian forces continued brutalities and terrorism unleashed in the occupied valley.

The ambassador emphasized the need for resolution of Kashmir issue as per the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023