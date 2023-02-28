All set for sports gala in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 42 different sports will be played during the Karachi Games 2023, which will begin on March 3. Administrator of Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said the games will improve soft image of Karachi on local and international levels.

These games are being organized with support of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, with consultation of famous players like Shahid Afridi, Jahangir Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Rashid Latif and others.

He expressed these views while talking to media at KMC Sports Complex on Monday. A media corner has also been created for journalists where computers, internet and other necessary facilities will be available for full coverage.

He said that it is not usual to organize such large-scale games at the same time and arrange the participation of more than 5 thousand athletes in them.

He said that most of the sports competitions are being held at KMC Sports Complex, while about 20 percent of the competitions will be held at various other venues in the megacity, including cricket, hockey and football.

Administrator Karachi said that the players who are participating in the Karachi Games are regularly registered with the major sports associations of the city and all the participating players are playing with big clubs.

He said that there is no financial burden on the KMC regarding organizing the Karachi Games, as the major sponsors of the city are involved in the organization of the Karachi Games.

He said that these games have been organized in the past as well, but they were not organized on such a large scale. We are trying to organize better and different games on a larger scale in the future after the Karachi Games, he said.

He said that the complete schedule of the Karachi Games will also be released on the website while those youth and children who want to participate in the upcoming Karachi Games should get the form so that they can also get opportunities to play in the future.

