KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 27, 2023).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 27-02-2023
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Shaffi Securities K & I Global Attock Refinery 100 168.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 168.50
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Int. Industries 50,000 65.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 65.09
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Maple Leaf Cement 795,000 24.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 795,000 24.72
Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Millat Tractors 3,000 544.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 544.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Modaraba Al-Mali 500,000 3.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.99
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Unity Foods Limited 1,050,000 13.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,050,000 13.01
Total Turnover 2,398,100
