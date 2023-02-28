KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (February 27, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 27-02-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Shaffi Securities K & I Global Attock Refinery 100 168.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 168.50 M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Int. Industries 50,000 65.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 65.09 M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Maple Leaf Cement 795,000 24.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 795,000 24.72 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Millat Tractors 3,000 544.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 544.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Modaraba Al-Mali 500,000 3.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.99 M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Unity Foods Limited 1,050,000 13.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,050,000 13.01 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,398,100 =================================================================================================================

