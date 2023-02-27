Senate panel discusses austerity plans at special session convened by Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: A special session of the Business Advisory Committee of the Senate was convened by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday at the Parliament House to review and discuss austerity measures in wake of current financial situation of the country.

At the outset, Chairman Senate observed that hard decisions have to be taken to overcome challenges on economic front. He also sought recommendations from parliamentary heads of various political parties in the Senate and called for putting weight behind the government decisions to strictly implement the austerity plan in the best interest of the country. The committee was also briefed about the steps taken for celebration of golden jubilee of the Senate.

Sanjrani said that all out steps have been taken to celebrate it in a simple way. He informed that previously events and special sessions at four provincial assemblies were also planned and foreign dignitaries of friendly countries were extended invitations; however, keeping in view the current situation, all these measures have been reviewed. The whole event will now take place in Islamabad and regrets would be extended to counterparts abroad.

He said that the Senate Secretariat is also working on a proposal to reduce the fuel limit for chairpersons of committees. Besides, no additional honorarium will be extended to employees of the senate during current financial year, he said. There was also a proposal to impose ban on foreign visits for three months.

The chairman senate observed that all these steps will help reduce burden on the national exchequer.

He said that Senate special session has already been summoned on 15, 16 and 17 March, 2023. This will provide an ample chance to the senators to highlight the historical significance of the upper house. He further informed that former members of the senate have also been invited.

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar brushed aside the rumours about Pakistan’s default. He said there are economic hardships and we have taken efficient steps to overcome them. He, however, said that it is our collective responsibility and the whole nation has to contribute. There is a need to avoid unnecessary expenditures. He said that his team is working day and night and soon we will be able to rid the country out of the economic mess.

The chairman senate while expressing satisfaction on the steps taken by Ishaq Dar and his team expressed his well wishes for Finance Minister and hoped that country will soon overcome the challenge. He called for a national support to the austerity drive.

