Service tribunal rejects CCPO’s plea for change of birth date

LAHORE: The Federal Service Tribunal has rejected the request made by CCPO of Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar for change in his date of birth.

The tribunal issued a 13-page decision on the matter, according to which the facts regarding the date of birth, education and tenure of the CCPO had been brought forward. It is clear from them that throughout his academic career and long tenure of service, he never realised that his date of birth was entered wrongly in the records.

Why did Ghulam Mehmood Dogar not mark the mistake while doing his MA and joining the police service in 1993, the judgment questioned.

How is it possible that a person holding important positions is not aware of his actual date of birth? The detailed decision stated that generally at the age of 5 to 6 years, a child is admitted to school and at the age of 15 to 16 years, a person obtains a matriculation certificate.

According to his certificate, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was 16 years old in 1979 when he completed his matriculation and if his position is to be accepted, it means that he matriculated at the age of 13 and a half years. Thus the CCPO’s claim of matriculation in 1979 is very important.

It is surprising that Ghulam Mehmood Dogar did not know his actual date of birth when he did his MA and joined the police in 1993. And he continued to work like that till 2015.

When he became the DIG, he suddenly found out that his date of birth is 1965, instead of 1963. The judgment said that the correction of the date of birth in 2015 after serving a long time in police service is a big question mark. Thus the petition for change of record does not fall on merit, said the verdict.

It has also been clarified in the decision that the CCPO did not even make the cabinet division a party in the claim filed in the civil court of Lahore for correctness of NADRA records and if the CCPO wanted to change the service record as well, why did he not make the cabinet division a party?

The legal aspect of this case is that the federal government is not bound by the decision issued by the Additional Sessions Judge. In the 2020 decision of the Supreme Court, the principle regarding making the federal government a party has been decided.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had filed an application to change the date of birth from 1963 to 1965 in the service record, on which the Additional Sessions Judge Lahore had ordered the NADRA authorities to change the date of birth and issue a new identity card.

After the change in the ID card, the CCPO of Lahore had requested for a change in the date of birth in the service records, which has been rejected.

