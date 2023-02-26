SAU faculty members among teachers selected for visits to US, Indonesia

HYDERABAD: The representatives of selected universities of Pakistan, including the teachers of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) participated in international study tours in USA and Indonesia and attended various events, exhibitions, and workshops, related to higher education, for understanding modern technology, teaching model and methods.

The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) organized 2 international study tours for 40 representatives of the Higher Education Commission; and selected Pakistani universities from across the country on behalf of the University of Utah USA.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano and Dr. Muhammad Naeem Rajput from Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, including other representatives, have arrived on an international visit at the Teaching Fellows Institute (TFI) at the University of Alabama USA, the purpose of the first study tour of all representatives is to develop knowledge, skills, and abilities so that they can become effective teachers, The U.S. exchange training is being facilitated by renowned higher education experts Dr. Claire Major, Dr. Steve Burian, Dr. Lisa Pawloski, and Dr. Karri Holley.

The Pakistani faculty participating in this 2-week U.S. visit has completed the teaching and learning online course as well as the high impact practices and collaborative learning workshops. Participants will observe the classrooms and teaching offices of the University of Alabama and other American colleges and universities based in Alabama and participate in a ‘Master Trainer Workshop’.

The second study tour to Indonesia has brought together HEC and HESSA partner universities’ representatives including Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito from Sindh Agriculture University, to introduce successful models of student microenterprise development initiatives in Indonesian universities including Universities Pendelikon Indonesia, Universities Trunojoyo Madura, and Universities Ciputra.

In addition to meetings with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia, participants will attend an extensive training program to improve and develop student micro-enterprises in Pakistan. In this two-week exchange program, participants will also learn and transfer different models to their students and communities as the core technology of business skills.

The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity is a partnership between the Government of Pakistan and USAID to address key challenges in the higher education sector. HESSA is collaborating with HEC and 16 partner universities to build their capacity and bridge the gap between graduate skills and 21st-century workplace needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023