Webinar on Facts of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict’ held

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
KARACHI: The Department of International Relations at Federal Urdu University Abdul Haq Campus hosted a webinar on “Heartland Theory and Facts of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict.”

The event was moderated by Dr Faisal Javed, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations.

The webinar featured Dr Digby James Wren, a Senior Special Advisor at the Institute of International Relations of Cambodia, as the guest speaker. Dr Wren addressed the students and discussed how the United States is using Ukraine as a means to reenter the heartland, now that it has been expelled by its defeat in Afghanistan.

Dr Wren noted that Russia has expressed serious concerns about the actions of the United States and NATO countries and is resisting these actions. He also highlighted the impact of the conflict on Ukraine’s economy, which was recovering and growing until the fall of then president Yanukovych’s government in 2014.

According to Dr Wren, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is primarily caused by NATO countries. He suggested that China is the only country that can mediate between Russia and the United States to resolve the conflict.

Dr Wren emphasised that a ceasefire is necessary for the resolution of the conflict through negotiations. At the conclusion of the webinar, moderator Prof Dr Faisal Javed thanked Dr Wren for his insights and participation.

