AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices decline sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said. The rates of gold...
Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said.

The rates of gold declined by Rs1000 to Rs195100 per tola and Rs857 to Rs167267 per 10 grams, traders said.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1818 per ounce.

Silver priced fell by Rs20 to Rs2100 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gold Gold Prices gold market Silver Price

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices decline sharply

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories