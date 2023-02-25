Gold prices decline sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said.

The rates of gold declined by Rs1000 to Rs195100 per tola and Rs857 to Rs167267 per 10 grams, traders said.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1818 per ounce.

Silver priced fell by Rs20 to Rs2100 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023