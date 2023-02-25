AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: PTI leaders voluntarily offer their arrests in Rawalpindi

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
RAWALPINDI: Leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi chapter voluntarily offered their arrests on Friday after the party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” for “Haqeeqi Azadi” entered its third day.

After Lahore and Peshawar, the campaign reached Rawalpindi, where PTI leaders, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Sadaqat Abbasi, and Zulfi Bukhari and others voluntarily offered their arrest to the police and were taken away in police mobile vans from Committee Chowk.

Water cannons and ambulances were also brought to Committee Chowk.

Soon after the Friday prayers, the police vans started arriving at Committee Chowk, a place announced by the party leadership to offer their arrests. The PTI workers including women started arriving at the venue chanting slogans, “Khan Terey Jannisar, beshumar! beshumar!”.

Fayazul Hassan said that he had announced that he would be the first one to offer his arrest and is fulfilling his promise. He said that his family would not approach the court for his bail. I am voluntarily offering my arrest for Imran Khan and his movement for real freedom.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his nephew also arrived at Committee Chowk along with their supporters but they did not offer their arrest.

