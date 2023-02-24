AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets rise as oil prices gain on Russian output cuts

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:59pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, tracking crude prices as the prospects of lower exports from Russia heightened investors’ risk sentiment.

Oil price - a key contributor to Gulf’s economies – extended gains to a second session on Friday with Brent crude futures rising 61 cents, or 0.74%, to $82.82 per barrel by 1114 GMT.

On Wednesday, Reuters exclusively reported that Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus this month, exceeding its announced production cuts in a bid to lift prices for its oil, three sources in the Russian oil market said.

Gains in utilities sector stocks helped Dubai’s main index to close 0.2% higher amid volatile trading session.

State-run utility firm Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp and Dubai Investments jumped 1.3% each.

Major Gulf bourses drop on Fed’s hawkish tone

Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged .01% higher, snapping a four-session losing streak, helped by a 2.2% hike in real estate developer Aldar Properties, shares of Sharjah-based Dana Gas rose 2.1%.

Among the gainers, Fujairah Building Industries surged 5.9%, its highest intraday jump since late-November, after the firm announced full-year cash dividend of 30% of company’s share capital.

According to Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, rising oil and Developments around the ADNOC Gas IPO aided in improving risk appetite among investors.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets ended the week on a negative note with indexes losing 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

=================================
 ABU DHABI    up 0.1% to 9,859
 DUBAI        rose 0.2% to 3,419
=================================
Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

1000 characters

UAE markets rise as oil prices gain on Russian output cuts

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

HBL announces profit before tax of Rs77bn in 2022, up 24% YoY

Read more stories