Australian shares post third weekly decline as rate hike woes lingers

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 11:50am
Australian shares closed higher on Friday as banks rallied, but the benchmark index still recorded its third consecutive weekly loss as concerns on the trajectory of monetary policy in Australia and the United States weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,307.0 points, snapping a three-day losing streak. For the week, the index shed 0.5%.

Australian shares, like its peers elsewhere, have been volatile in recent weeks as investors struggle to gauge the rate-hike trajectory from the Federal Reserve, with strong U.S. economic data often being interpreted as a cue for more hikes.

Miners drag Australian shares lower, rate-hike worries persist

“The implication (of the surprising strength in economic data) is that central banks keep raising rates beyond current market expectations and rates remain higher,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P Morgan.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled that further hikes will be required in the coming months to tackle sticky inflation.

Among individual sectors and shares, financials closed up 0.6%. All “Big Four” lenders clocked gains.

Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers to jump 2.4%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd gained 5.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Logistics firm Brambles Ltd raised its annual earnings outlook, as product price hikes overshadowed inflationary cost pressures, sending its shares up 7.5% in their best session in over nine months. The stock topped gains on the ASX200.

Mining stocks extended their losses to third straight day. However, lithium miner Allkem rose 3.7% after it reported a near eleven-fold jump in first-half profit.

Star Entertainment fell 8.6% after it completed its A$800 million ($545 million) capital raise to repay debt.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.15% to 11,905.75.

Australian shares

Australian shares post third weekly decline as rate hike woes lingers

