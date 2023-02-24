Complaint filed against SC judge in SJC

ISLAMABAD: A complaint has been filed before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, judge of the apex court, on Thursday, accusing him of “misconduct” and “amassing illegitimate assets”.

Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, on Thursday, filed the complaint against Justice Naqvi for allegedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution.

In a tweet, Dawood said the reference was filed in the SJC “on the grounds of misconduct, creation of illegal assets, and amassing wealth through frontmen”.

According to the reference, the SC judge and his family members were found “involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal-designed pattern during his service”. He (Justice Naqvi) uses his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique (Owner of Future Holdings).

Mian Dawood mentioned; “There is a general discussion in the bar rooms that the sons of Justice Naqvi approach aggrieved parties of Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court in criminal cases, demand hefty amounts in lieu of getting facilitation and favourable decisions from LHC and the SC through Justice Naqvi.” “Properties of Justice Mazahar Naqvi in different cities and housing societies are held by a benamidar, who also acts as his frontman.”

The complaint further claims that the SC judge “openly flaunts his relation with PTI and its leader Imran Khan” and has “influenced” and “manipulated” legal cases, adding that “cases are being fixed” in his court.

The reference further stated that he is “guilty of misconduct and incapable of performing his duties per mandate of law” and “attracts Article 209 for his removal as judge of the Supreme Court”.

The reference further stated that the judge “grossly violated” Article 3 and Article 5 of the code of conduct, failing to “be above reproach and for this purpose to keep his conduct in all things official and private, free from impropriety” and employing “the influence of his position to gain undue advantage”.

The reference requested an “independent detailed inquiry” against Justice Naqvi in accordance with Sub-clause (b) of Clause (5) of Article 209 of the constitution.

It further requested that “upon verification of the above-mentioned facts,” Justice Naqvi be removed from his office as the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Two days ago, top lawyers’ bodies including the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) announced filing separate complaints of misconduct in the SJC against Justice Naqvi after audio leaks emerged purportedly featuring a conversation about the fixation of a case with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.

According to the chairman of the executive committee of the PBC, the council had demanded the chief justice to take action against the behind-the-scenes characters if the audio is fake or take action against those involved if it is true.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023