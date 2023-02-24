AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

25pc increase in budget of BISP: Despite expectations, minister doesn’t disclose details

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a 25 per cent increase in the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Minister Shazia Marri, Thursday, failed to share with the media the relevant modalities related to this announced increase—only confirming that the BISP budget was being increased.

The number of BISP beneficiaries would be increased to nine million by this June, she further said.

Addressing a presser, the minister said, the “monetisation policy” launched back in the year 2012 when Yousuf Raza Gillani(from Pakistan People’s Party) was the prime minister, was never implemented in letter and spirit. Efforts are underway to implement this policy and a committee has been constituted in this regard, she said.

Ahead of the minister’s presser, it was widely believed among the media circles that the minister would share some key details about the increase related to the BISP— as announced by the prime minister on Wednesday.

But, contrary to the expectations, the PASS minister, who also holds the portfolio of BISP chairperson, did not share the relevant details to this effect, and devoted most part of her more than 30-minute presser to criticising Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan, levelling serious accusations against him.

Marri held Khan responsible for the “economic debacle the country faces today.”

The PASS minister said the government’s austerity measures would save up to 200 billion rupees of the national exchequer and structural reforms would be carried out soon for this purpose.

The minister stated that the BISP’s budget was being increased to “extend the financial benefits to the maximum deserving population.”

Earlier on Monday, the federal government in Senate refused to allow an increase in the stipend offered to deserving beneficiaries under the BISP by opposing the Benazir Income Support (Amendment) Bill 2022 that led to the rejection of this private bill by the house.

Treasury Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was the mover of the Benazir Income Support (Amendment) Bill 2022.

On the final day of the Senate’s “mini-budget session,” Samina Zehri sought from the house leave to move the Benazir Income Support (Amendment) Bill 2022.

She said the bill aimed to amend Benazir Income Support Act 2010 to increase the financial stipend for BISP beneficiaries.

However, State Law Minister Shahadat Awan, who represents the PPP, opposed the bill citing a shortage of funds.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani held a voice vote on the bill which led to the rejection of the bill by majority vote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif BISP Shazia Marri PM Shehbaz Sharif BISP budget

Comments

1000 characters

25pc increase in budget of BISP: Despite expectations, minister doesn’t disclose details

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories