LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.55686 4.56186 4.56457 0.07700
Libor 1 Month 4.60429 4.60143 4.60429 0.18686
Libor 3 Month 4.92814 4.87657 4.92814 0.49757
Libor 6 Month 5.27100 5.18029 5.27100 0.76386
Libor 1 Year 5.61943 5.58443 5.66643 1.17671
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
