KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 7.659 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,002. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.559 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.433 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 863.112 million), Silver (PKR 598.313 million), Platinum (PKR 389.929 million), DJ (PKR 275.436 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 182.212 million), Copper (PKR 180.273 million), Natural Gas (PKR 120.949 million), SP500 (PKR 37.546 million) and Brent (PKR 18.052 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023