AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,089 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,482 tonnes of import cargo and 77,607 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,482 comprised of 27,600 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,863 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,248 tonnes of Canola, 7,567 tonnes of Wheat & 14,204 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,607 tonnes comprised of 67,374 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 1,160 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 852 tonnes of Cement, 6,855 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,366 tonnes of Rice. -Nearly, 8239 containers comprising of 1828 containers import and 6411 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 474 of 20’s and 663 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1223 of 20’s and 143 of 40’s loaded containers while 740 of 20’s and 788 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 07, ships namely, Hyundai Colombo, Qi Lin Song., Northern Dexterity, Ocean Bridge, Xin Yan Tian, Yu Peng and Hongbo 6 have berthed at Karachi Port.Some 09 ship namely, Grace, Cl Diyin He, Tarlan, Green Pole, KMTC Colombo, Ever Uranus, Xing Yang Hai, Sea Prosperity and Hyundai Colombo have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Mumbai VIII and CMA CGM Malisande left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Lisa’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 48,424tonnes, comprising 7,888 tonnes imports cargo and 40,536 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,835` Containers (464 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, Incredible Blue, Ullswater and Hafnia Hudson carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, SSGC and FOTCO on Tuesday, 21st February-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories