KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,089 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,482 tonnes of import cargo and 77,607 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,482 comprised of 27,600 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,863 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,248 tonnes of Canola, 7,567 tonnes of Wheat & 14,204 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,607 tonnes comprised of 67,374 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 1,160 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 852 tonnes of Cement, 6,855 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,366 tonnes of Rice. -Nearly, 8239 containers comprising of 1828 containers import and 6411 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 474 of 20’s and 663 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1223 of 20’s and 143 of 40’s loaded containers while 740 of 20’s and 788 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 07, ships namely, Hyundai Colombo, Qi Lin Song., Northern Dexterity, Ocean Bridge, Xin Yan Tian, Yu Peng and Hongbo 6 have berthed at Karachi Port.Some 09 ship namely, Grace, Cl Diyin He, Tarlan, Green Pole, KMTC Colombo, Ever Uranus, Xing Yang Hai, Sea Prosperity and Hyundai Colombo have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Mumbai VIII and CMA CGM Malisande left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship ‘Lisa’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 48,424tonnes, comprising 7,888 tonnes imports cargo and 40,536 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,835` Containers (464 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, Incredible Blue, Ullswater and Hafnia Hudson carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, SSGC and FOTCO on Tuesday, 21st February-2023.

