WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
February 21, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 14-Feb-23
Chinese yuan 0.109239 0.109137 0.109209 0.109306
Euro 0.798291 0.800576 0.80007 0.801918
Japanese yen 0.005594 0.005582 0.0056335 0.0056346
U.K. pound 0.896716 0.901958 0.901574 0.909546
U.S. dollar 0.751333 0.748202 0.747729 0.745346
Algerian dinar 0.005486 0.005479 0.0054783 0.0054654
Australian dollar 0.514137 0.517905 0.5187
Botswana pula 0.056801 0.056938 0.0570517
Brazilian real 0.14447 0.142716 0.143142 0.144725
Brunei dollar 0.560947 0.560829 0.56119 0.561424
Canadian dollar 0.557079 0.556739 0.557549 0.558521
Chilean peso 0.000946 0.000944 0.0009471
Czech koruna 0.033665 0.0338 0.0338079 0.0337581
Danish krone 0.107205 0.107474 0.107371 0.10762
Indian rupee 0.009073 0.009054 0.0090238 0.0090109
Israeli New Shekel 0.210693 0.211476 0.211881 0.212834
Korean won 0.000585 0.000585 0.0005888
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44351 2.44316 2.43697
Malaysian ringgit 0.16962 0.169949 0.170559
Mauritian rupee 0.016335 0.016345 0.0162653 0.0163069
Mexican peso 0.040802 0.040335 0.0401082 0.0402057
New Zealand dollar 0.469095 0.468374 0.473275
Norwegian krone 0.072473 0.073103 0.0732708 0.0737207
Omani rial 1.94591 1.94468
Peruvian sol 0.195711 0.193734 0.193813 0.193195
Philippine peso 0.013607 0.013578 0.0136487 0.0136256
Polish zloty 0.167379 0.167755 0.168514 0.167633
Qatari riyal 0.20555 0.20542
Russian ruble 0.01005 0.010008 0.0100762
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199521 0.199394 0.198759
Singapore dollar 0.560947 0.560829 0.56119 0.561424
South African rand 0.041121 0.041556 0.0415738 0.0417516
Swedish krona 0.071413 0.072055 0.0718977
Swiss franc 0.805374 0.811543 0.81059 0.811614
Thai baht 0.021752 0.021861 0.0219378
Trinidadian dollar 0.110915 0.110712
U.A.E. dirham 0.203731 0.203602 0.202953
Uruguayan peso 0.019117 0.018908 0.0190049 0.0190704
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
