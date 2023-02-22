WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 21, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 14-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109239 0.109137 0.109209 0.109306 Euro 0.798291 0.800576 0.80007 0.801918 Japanese yen 0.005594 0.005582 0.0056335 0.0056346 U.K. pound 0.896716 0.901958 0.901574 0.909546 U.S. dollar 0.751333 0.748202 0.747729 0.745346 Algerian dinar 0.005486 0.005479 0.0054783 0.0054654 Australian dollar 0.514137 0.517905 0.5187 Botswana pula 0.056801 0.056938 0.0570517 Brazilian real 0.14447 0.142716 0.143142 0.144725 Brunei dollar 0.560947 0.560829 0.56119 0.561424 Canadian dollar 0.557079 0.556739 0.557549 0.558521 Chilean peso 0.000946 0.000944 0.0009471 Czech koruna 0.033665 0.0338 0.0338079 0.0337581 Danish krone 0.107205 0.107474 0.107371 0.10762 Indian rupee 0.009073 0.009054 0.0090238 0.0090109 Israeli New Shekel 0.210693 0.211476 0.211881 0.212834 Korean won 0.000585 0.000585 0.0005888 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44351 2.44316 2.43697 Malaysian ringgit 0.16962 0.169949 0.170559 Mauritian rupee 0.016335 0.016345 0.0162653 0.0163069 Mexican peso 0.040802 0.040335 0.0401082 0.0402057 New Zealand dollar 0.469095 0.468374 0.473275 Norwegian krone 0.072473 0.073103 0.0732708 0.0737207 Omani rial 1.94591 1.94468 Peruvian sol 0.195711 0.193734 0.193813 0.193195 Philippine peso 0.013607 0.013578 0.0136487 0.0136256 Polish zloty 0.167379 0.167755 0.168514 0.167633 Qatari riyal 0.20555 0.20542 Russian ruble 0.01005 0.010008 0.0100762 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199521 0.199394 0.198759 Singapore dollar 0.560947 0.560829 0.56119 0.561424 South African rand 0.041121 0.041556 0.0415738 0.0417516 Swedish krona 0.071413 0.072055 0.0718977 Swiss franc 0.805374 0.811543 0.81059 0.811614 Thai baht 0.021752 0.021861 0.0219378 Trinidadian dollar 0.110915 0.110712 U.A.E. dirham 0.203731 0.203602 0.202953 Uruguayan peso 0.019117 0.018908 0.0190049 0.0190704 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

