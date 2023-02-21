Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi joins PTI

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of Punjab elections, Aaj News reported.

The development comes amid reports that PML-Q's Elahi faction might merge with the PTI.

Last month, Elahi said that consultations were underway on a possible merger of PML-Q with PTI.

Last year, differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi over the issue of support for PTI and the PDM government.

Shujaat Hussain, who is the president of PML-Q, supported PDM candidate Hamza Shehbaz's bid to become chief minister while PTI had put its weight behind Pervez Elahi’s candidature.

