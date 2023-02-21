AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adamjee Insurance, Pak Suzuki celebrating 15 years of partnership

Sponsored Content Published 21 Feb, 2023 06:12pm
Follow us

LAHORE: Adamjee Insurance and Pak-Suzuki have recently celebrated their 15-year partnership at a renewal ceremony of the Suzuki Insurance Program, held at the regional office of Pak-Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

At the signing ceremony, Adnan Ahmad Chaudhry, the Executive Director Commercial at Adamjee Insurance, signed the agreement with Aamir Shaffi, the Executive Officer Sales and Marketing at Pak Suzuki.

Adnan Chaudhry stated, “We believe in long term relationships with partners, helping them grow with us and long-lasting customer relationships, maintaining transparency in all interactions, keeping them fair, and supporting our customers throughout the journey, delivering on every promise made. Through this strategic partnership, Adamjee Insurance continues to provide efficient, innovative, and secure insurance solutions to meet the growing customer needs of Pak Suzuki.”

Several high-ranking officials from both companies were in attendance: Fumihiro Sakurai, General Manager of Marketing & Sales Pak Suzuki, Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Business Development Pak Suzuki, Syed Haider Hasan, Head of Motor Insurance; Adnan Siddiqui, Head of Sales Adamjee Insurance, and Muneeb Khan, Head of Retail Autos;.

The Suzuki Insurance Program, launched in 2008, has enabled customers to purchase insurance policies online in real-time through Pak Suzuki dealerships, making the process faster and more convenient.

The system is integrated with the Adamjee Insurance call center, giving the company an edge over claim processing in this industry.

Adamjee Insurance, one of the top general insurance companies in Pakistan, aims to continue delivering solutions of the highest quality to its customers by exploring new opportunities and creating innovative products to minimize unforeseen risks.

Comments

1000 characters

Adamjee Insurance, Pak Suzuki celebrating 15 years of partnership

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

PM condemns terrorist attack at Balochistan Levies Force checkpost

Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Pak Suzuki increases car prices for third time in 2023

Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support

Read more stories