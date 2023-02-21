Adamjee Insurance, Pak Suzuki celebrating 15 years of partnership

LAHORE: Adamjee Insurance and Pak-Suzuki have recently celebrated their 15-year partnership at a renewal ceremony of the Suzuki Insurance Program, held at the regional office of Pak-Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

At the signing ceremony, Adnan Ahmad Chaudhry, the Executive Director Commercial at Adamjee Insurance, signed the agreement with Aamir Shaffi, the Executive Officer Sales and Marketing at Pak Suzuki.

Adnan Chaudhry stated, “We believe in long term relationships with partners, helping them grow with us and long-lasting customer relationships, maintaining transparency in all interactions, keeping them fair, and supporting our customers throughout the journey, delivering on every promise made. Through this strategic partnership, Adamjee Insurance continues to provide efficient, innovative, and secure insurance solutions to meet the growing customer needs of Pak Suzuki.”

Several high-ranking officials from both companies were in attendance: Fumihiro Sakurai, General Manager of Marketing & Sales Pak Suzuki, Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Business Development Pak Suzuki, Syed Haider Hasan, Head of Motor Insurance; Adnan Siddiqui, Head of Sales Adamjee Insurance, and Muneeb Khan, Head of Retail Autos;.

The Suzuki Insurance Program, launched in 2008, has enabled customers to purchase insurance policies online in real-time through Pak Suzuki dealerships, making the process faster and more convenient.

The system is integrated with the Adamjee Insurance call center, giving the company an edge over claim processing in this industry.

Adamjee Insurance, one of the top general insurance companies in Pakistan, aims to continue delivering solutions of the highest quality to its customers by exploring new opportunities and creating innovative products to minimize unforeseen risks.