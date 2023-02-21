AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘strategic failure’: US

AFP Published 21 Feb, 2023 04:28pm
Follow us

ATHENS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “strategic failure” as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to “systematically” continue the offensive that began almost a year ago.

“One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine. It’s clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way,” Blinken said in Athens at the close of a five-day trip to the region.

“No one wanted this war. No one likes this war. Everyone wants it to end as quickly as possible,” Blinken said.

“If we allow this to go forward with impunity, then we will open a Pandora’s box around the world where might makes right,” he said.

Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv

Blinken’s comments came as Putin delivered a state of the nation address in Moscow, blaming the West for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and vowing to press on.

“Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us,” Putin said ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion.

Blinken on Friday attended the Munich Security Conference before flying to quake-stricken Turkey, where he announced $100 million in humanitarian aid.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russian troops Russian forces Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘strategic failure’: US

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

PM condemns terrorist attack at Balochistan Levies Force checkpost

Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing

Death toll rises after fresh earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria border

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Pak Suzuki increases car prices for third time in 2023

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Read more stories