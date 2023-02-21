AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

  • Imran seeks another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 10:39am
An Islamabad sessions court deferred on Tuesday the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The reference, alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales, was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in which the legal team of the former PM sought another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

The lawyer said that some x-rays are to be conducted of the PTI chairman on February 28.

He is being granted exemption every time, the judge said.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

During the last hearing, the court had deferred Imran's indictment and summoned him on February 21 (today).

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran till March 3 in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea

A two-member bench of the LHC led by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi accepted Imran's bail plea after he managed to appear in person as demanded by the court.

The PTI chief then appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh's court in a second case. The court had noted discrepancies in the documents related to his first bail plea.

The PTI chief apprised the court that he wanted to withdraw his bail plea. Imran expressed remorse over the inconvenience caused by him and offered an unconditional apology.

Accepting his apology, the court then disposed of the case.

