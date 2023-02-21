AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday accused President Dr Arif Alvi of violating the constitution by announcing election dates for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies in a bid to please his party leader, Imran Khan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said that the president has violated the constitution by giving the election date which “we condemn”.

He said that Article 48 (5) of the constitution only allows the president to announce a date for the election after dissolution of the National Assembly by him.

It is to mention that Article 48 (5) says, “where the President dissolves the National Assembly, notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), he shall appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly and appoint a caretaker Cabinet.”

No consultation possible on elections, ECP tells President Alvi

The minister said that Article 105 (3) allows the governor to announce the date in province if he had dissolved the provincial assembly, adding Punjab Assembly was not dissolved by the Governor, after his reservations refusal to dissolve the assembly, the provincial assembly got dissolved after 48 hours. He said that the issue in question related to governor is subjudice and the court will decide about it not the president.

Tarar referred to Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to conduct the election.

As per Article 218 (3), “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organize and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The minister said that those talking about the Constitution had themselves violated the Constitution in the past also. He said that National Assembly was dissolved within three minutes by the President after the ruling of the former Deputy Speaker.

The apex court, he said, even declared the ruling of the ex-Deputy Speaker and decision of the President to dissolve the National Assembly as unconstitutional.

He said that President even refused to take the oath from Prime Minister elected as per constitution. He said that President is violating constitution only to please his leader and he has no jurisdiction to announce the general elections in provinces.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif termed President Arif Alvi’s announcement of election date for the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as “abrogation of the constitution”.

“President Arif Alvi’s announcement of the election date for the provincial assemblies is unconstitutional, and law will take its course on the breaking of the constitution,” he added.

He alleged that President Alvi seems preferring to follow the party line instead of respecting the constitution, adding according to the constitution, the president can announce election dates for elections on federal level only, and not for the provincial assemblies.

Barjees Tahir of PML-N, Agha Rafiullah of PPP, and others also said that the election date announcement by the president is “unconstitutional”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KP National Assembly Punjab elections PDM NA PTI Imran Khan ECP Khawaja Asif Constitution President Dr Arif Alvi Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories