IK given protective bail till March 3

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan till March 03 in a case of terrorism registered against him over alleged vandalism during protests in Islamabad against his disqualification by the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan appeared before the high court division bench and said he respects the courts as he waited for an hour while sitting in his vehicle to appear. He also told the court that he was facing injury in his leg and two more weeks were required for complete recovery. The court appreciated Khan for appearing before it and allowed him protective bail.

A single bench also allowed Imran Khan to withdraw his petition seeking interim protective bail after he contended that the petition was filed without informing him. Khan’s counsel; however, tendered his apology and also expressed his excuse for wasting the court’s time.

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

The court accordingly accepted his apology and allowed Imran Khan to withdraw his petition. On February 16, Imran’s counsel had submitted his power of attorney and affidavit on behalf of Imran Khan who was directed to appear before the court in person.

After multiple adjournments over Khan’s failure to appear in court, it had warned of issuing contempt notice to the former premier or his lawyer over different signatures on the petition and his affidavit.

The single bench had directed the former prime minister to appear in court in person while hearing his protective bail petition on Monday morning. The court adjourned the proceedings till 2.00 pm after he failed to meet the court’s order to appear.

When the hearing resumed, Khan’s lawyer apologized for the delay due to traffic on the Mall Road. He informed the court that the registrar had been requested to allow entrance through the Mosque Gate due to security concerns as they had to walk to the court via Mall Road but they weren’t allowed to come in a car.

“Khan doesn’t consider himself greater than the court. He would come if the arrangements are made,” the counsel said. He informed the court that there was a security issue but that Imran would arrive ‘in a while’. At this, the court remarked that all the petitioners have to come through the GPO gate.

The court said all litigants are equal and Imran Khan cannot be given separate treatment. “Imran Khan cannot be dealt with differently,” the court said, while directing the lawyer to continue his arguments.

Imran Khan’s counsel told the court that the signatures on the protective bail plea were not of the PTI chief, so they wanted to withdraw it.

The court remarked if Imran Khan did not file this application then how he can he withdraw it. “The hearing cannot be adjourned after every few minutes. You are making fun of the law.” The court said that Imran’s counsel should seek apology and warned to issue him a show-cause notice and adjourning the hearing for three weeks. The Khan’s lawyer at this said that Imran Khan would appear tomorrow.

The court before giving another chance to PTI Chief to appear observed that the court was not supposed to resolve the security issues. After this, the court adjourned the hearing till 5pm while giving Khan a last chance to appear as his counsel assured the court of the former premier’s presence by the given time.

Imran reached the court with a crowd of workers. His convoy faced difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to the large number of lawyers and supporters. The counsel of Imran submitted an application before the division bench for allowing the vehicle to come before the courtroom.

He said it is difficult for him to appear before the court as security measures were not enough and added that in the present situation his injured leg may affected again. He said Imran is present on the court premises and the court should accept his appearance and allow him to sign his attendance in the vehicle.

The court; however, called the SP security and asked him as to why Imran was not appearing before the court. He said Imran Khan wanted to appear before the court; however, his lawyers were not allowing him to step down from his vehicle.

The court censured the police official and directed to ensure Imran’s appearance before the court and adjourned the proceeding for a while. The court also asked the petitioner’s counsel to convey the court’s order to his client. The court; therefore, rose for a while and gave another chance to Imran Khan to appear that he complied with and he was allowed protective bail.

After that Imran also appeared before the single bench as he was directed to appear in person and explain his position on difference of his signatures. Imran when entered the courtroom, a large number of lawyers and party workers also elbowed their way through the crowd.

The judge; however, left the courtroom and asked the staff to get it vacated from unnecessary persons. The court after hearing Imran Khan and his counsel allowed him to withdraw his petition.

