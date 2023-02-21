AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
Feb 21, 2023
Pakistan

FFC donates food hampers for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Press Release Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) Gothmachi handed over 200 food hampers worth 20 lakhs to Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Resident Manager FFC, Brigadier Talat Mehmood Janjua (Retd) while talking to the journalists said that FFC Gothmachi is grateful to the district administration especially Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti for inviting him to contribute to this good cause.

He said that FFC has always contributed to welfare projects and will continue to play its role in the future. Spirit of serving the suffering humanity is one of our top priorities, he added.

Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, while thanking the management of the Fauji Fertilizer Company Gothmachi, said that the way in which the FFC has played its role for the completion of welfare projects is commendable.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan said that by helping Turkey and Syria, the FFC Gothmachi has played a key role in this difficult time.

