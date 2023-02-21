Election date: Fazl terms president’s announcement ‘constitutional misconduct’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday flayed President Arif Alvi’s act of announcing the election date for seats of two provincial assemblies and described it as constitutional misconduct and interference in the powers of the governors and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Maulana, who is also the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), while taking to Twitter said that the president's act of giving a date for elections in provinces is a clear violation of the Constitution.

Maulana Fazl said President Alvi acted like “a king” and also proved himself a worker of the opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by giving the date for by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PDM head said President Alvi has interfered with the powers of the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ECP.

He added that the Election Commission will have to take strict action against President Alvi as it is clear misconduct from him.

