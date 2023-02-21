AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC removes terrorism charges from case against Imran

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed terrorism charges from a case involving an attack on the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the Parliament House against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

While announcing his verdict, ATC judge Jawad Abbas Hassan removed terrorism charges from the case lodged against the former prime minister. The application was filed by Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha.

In his arguments, the counsel contended that provisions of terrorism had been invoked in a case about a “peaceful protest”. The protest in question had been “held within the constitutional framework”, he said, adding that the case does not fall within the jurisdiction of the ATC. Therefore, it should be transferred to the relevant court, he added.

In an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-N government, the workers of the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) had on August 31, 2014 marched towards the Prime Minister House, and the police had been ordered to stop their march. The demonstrators ultimately managed to storm the PTV offices.

The subsequent clashes between the political workers and the law enforcement personnel resulted in the deaths of three PAT workers. Hundreds of others, including demonstrators as well as policemen, were injured in the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC PTV PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

ATC removes terrorism charges from case against Imran

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories