ATC removes terrorism charges from case against Imran

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed terrorism charges from a case involving an attack on the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the Parliament House against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

While announcing his verdict, ATC judge Jawad Abbas Hassan removed terrorism charges from the case lodged against the former prime minister. The application was filed by Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha.

In his arguments, the counsel contended that provisions of terrorism had been invoked in a case about a “peaceful protest”. The protest in question had been “held within the constitutional framework”, he said, adding that the case does not fall within the jurisdiction of the ATC. Therefore, it should be transferred to the relevant court, he added.

In an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-N government, the workers of the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) had on August 31, 2014 marched towards the Prime Minister House, and the police had been ordered to stop their march. The demonstrators ultimately managed to storm the PTV offices.

The subsequent clashes between the political workers and the law enforcement personnel resulted in the deaths of three PAT workers. Hundreds of others, including demonstrators as well as policemen, were injured in the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023