KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 20, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 Advantage Disc Alpine Marine
Atom Crude Oil Services 21-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-5 Grace Load Sirius 13-02-2023
Clinkers Logisitics Pakistan
B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2023
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-9 Tarlan Disc Load Interline Shipp 20-02-2023
Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023
Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11 Ausone Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistics 19-02-2023
Cargo Pvt
B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean Services 04-02-2023
Yang Hai Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15 Spring Disc Water Link
Oasis Wheat Pakistan 09-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20/B-21 Cl Diyin He Disc Associated 19-02-2023
General Liner Agencies
Cargo
B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Sea Load Ocean Services 15-02-2023
Prosperity Cement/Rice (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Green Pole Disc X-Press Feeders
Load Shipping 19-02-2023
Container Agency
B-28/B-27 Ever Disc Green Pak 19-02-2023
Uranus Load Shipping Pvt Ltd
Container
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Disc Load United Marine 19-02-2023
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Green Pole 20-02-2023 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
Xing Yang Hai 20-02-2023 Disc. Canola Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Sea Prosperity 20-02-2023 Load Cement Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Ever Uranus 20-02-2023 Disc. Load Green Pak
Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Northern 20-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Yan Tian 20-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ocean Bridge 20-02-2023 L/1892 Legend Shipping
General Cargo &Logistics Pvt
GFS Giselle 21-02-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
CMA CGM 21-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Melisande Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Hongbo 6 21-02-2023 D/28519 Legend Shipping
General Cargo &Logistics Pvt
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Mega Speed 20-02-2023 General Cargo -
YM Excellence 20-02-2023 Container Ship -
Chem Stream 20-02-2023 Tanker -
Raon Teresa 20-02-2023 Tanker -
Wide Juliet 20-02-2023 Container Ship -
MSC Tracy V 20-02-2023 Container Ship -
Saver 1 20-02-2023 Tanker -
M.T Bolan 20-02-2023 Tanker -
Odelmar 20-02-2023 Bulk -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Dato Fortune Cement Crystal Sea Feb. 17, 2023
Service
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Feb. 19, 2023
Monica III
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Feb. 20, 2023
Malisande Pak
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Stena
Impeccable Soyabean oil Sea Trade Feb. 20, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
MSC Monica III Containers MSC Pak Feb. 20, 2023
Dato Fortune Cement Crystal Sea -
Service
OUTERANCHORAGE
Sea Power-II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2023
CMA CGM
Malisande Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth
Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
Hafnia Hudson Mogas Transmarine -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers - Feb. 20, 2023
Wide Juliet Containers - -
