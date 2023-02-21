Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 20, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Advantage Disc Alpine Marine Atom Crude Oil Services 21-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-5 Grace Load Sirius 13-02-2023 Clinkers Logisitics Pakistan B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2023 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-9 Tarlan Disc Load Interline Shipp 20-02-2023 Container (Pvt) Ltd B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023 Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd B-12/B-11 Ausone Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistics 19-02-2023 Cargo Pvt B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean Services 04-02-2023 Yang Hai Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-14/B-15 Spring Disc Water Link Oasis Wheat Pakistan 09-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Cl Diyin He Disc Associated 19-02-2023 General Liner Agencies Cargo B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Sea Load Ocean Services 15-02-2023 Prosperity Cement/Rice (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Green Pole Disc X-Press Feeders Load Shipping 19-02-2023 Container Agency B-28/B-27 Ever Disc Green Pak 19-02-2023 Uranus Load Shipping Pvt Ltd Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Disc Load United Marine 19-02-2023 Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Green Pole 20-02-2023 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency Xing Yang Hai 20-02-2023 Disc. Canola Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Sea Prosperity 20-02-2023 Load Cement Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Ever Uranus 20-02-2023 Disc. Load Green Pak Container Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Northern 20-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Dexterity Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Xin Yan Tian 20-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Ocean Bridge 20-02-2023 L/1892 Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Pvt GFS Giselle 21-02-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd CMA CGM 21-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm Melisande Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Hongbo 6 21-02-2023 D/28519 Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Pvt ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mega Speed 20-02-2023 General Cargo - YM Excellence 20-02-2023 Container Ship - Chem Stream 20-02-2023 Tanker - Raon Teresa 20-02-2023 Tanker - Wide Juliet 20-02-2023 Container Ship - MSC Tracy V 20-02-2023 Container Ship - Saver 1 20-02-2023 Tanker - M.T Bolan 20-02-2023 Tanker - Odelmar 20-02-2023 Bulk - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Dato Fortune Cement Crystal Sea Feb. 17, 2023 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Feb. 19, 2023 Monica III QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM Feb. 20, 2023 Malisande Pak ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Stena Impeccable Soyabean oil Sea Trade Feb. 20, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Monica III Containers MSC Pak Feb. 20, 2023 Dato Fortune Cement Crystal Sea - Service ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sea Power-II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2023 CMA CGM Malisande Containers CMA CGM Pak - Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - Hafnia Hudson Mogas Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Brooklyn Containers - Feb. 20, 2023 Wide Juliet Containers - - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023