Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 20, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Advantage      Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Atom           Crude Oil      Services           21-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               Grace          Load           Sirius             13-02-2023
                                 Clinkers       Logisitics Pakistan
B-6/B-7           Independent    Disc   Load    Riazeda            19-02-2023
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-9               Tarlan         Disc   Load    Interline Shipp    20-02-2023
                                 Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11         Global         Load           Ocean Services     19-02-2023
                  Royal          Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11         Ausone         Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistics        19-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt
B-13/B-14         Xing           Disc           Ocean Services     04-02-2023
                  Yang Hai       Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15         Spring         Disc           Water Link
                  Oasis          Wheat          Pakistan           09-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17         Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      17-02-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Cl Diyin He    Disc           Associated         19-02-2023
                                 General        Liner Agencies
                                 Cargo
B-21              Arman 10       Load Rice      Ocean World        17-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Sea            Load           Ocean Services     15-02-2023
                  Prosperity     Cement/Rice    (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Green Pole     Disc           X-Press Feeders
                                 Load           Shipping           19-02-2023
                                 Container      Agency
B-28/B-27         Ever           Disc           Green Pak          19-02-2023
                  Uranus         Load           Shipping Pvt Ltd
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4/Sapt-3     KMTC           Disc   Load    United Marine      19-02-2023
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Green Pole        20-02-2023     Disc. Load                   X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
Xing Yang Hai     20-02-2023     Disc. Canola                  Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Sea Prosperity    20-02-2023     Load Cement                   Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Ever Uranus       20-02-2023     Disc. Load                         Green Pak
                                 Container                   Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Northern          20-02-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity                                                  Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Yan Tian      20-02-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ocean Bridge      20-02-2023     L/1892                       Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                 &Logistics Pvt
GFS Giselle       21-02-2023     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
CMA CGM           21-02-2023     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Melisande                                                  Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Hongbo 6          21-02-2023     D/28519                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                 &Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mega Speed        20-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
YM Excellence     20-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Chem Stream       20-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Raon Teresa       20-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Wide Juliet       20-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
MSC Tracy V       20-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Saver 1           20-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
M.T Bolan         20-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Odelmar           20-02-2023     Bulk                                       -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Dato Fortune   Cement         Crystal Sea     Feb. 17, 2023
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak         Feb. 19, 2023
                  Monica III
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM         Feb. 20, 2023
                  Malisande                     Pak
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Stena
Impeccable        Soyabean oil   Sea Trade                      Feb. 20, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Monica III    Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 20, 2023
Dato Fortune      Cement         Crystal Sea                                -
                                 Service
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sea Power-II      Wheat          Posidon                        Feb. 20, 2023
CMA CGM
Malisande         Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Sochrina          Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Alexis            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ithomi            G.Cargo        Legend Shipping                            -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hafnia Hudson     Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     -                              Feb. 20, 2023
Wide Juliet       Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================

