India finance minister: RBI will take action as required to keep inflation within expected limits

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 12:31pm
The Reserve Bank of India will take necessary steps to manage inflation within “expected limits,’ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

“In emerging markets, the situation is unique to each of the countries. In that I think, RBI is watching the Indian economy and taking a call as and when it is required,” Sitharaman said.

India’s forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

Sitharaman was speaking in a post budget industry event in Jaipur.

