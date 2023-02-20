Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

ISLAMABAD: The country’s security agencies are said to have opined that the threat dynamics are changing with each passing day and have transformed from kinetic to subversive economic domain, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This observation was made at a recent meeting wherein different aspects of threats came under discussion and measures were proposed to protect important installations.

The meeting decided that encroachment around key installations be taken seriously, Qabza Group be discouraged and survey of encroached land be carried out.

It was discussed that security of important installations is outsourced worldwide which also needs to be considered in the country. Security company registered with Security Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) may be preferred for security of key points.

It was also decided that foreigners scheduled to visit the installation must intimate Ministry of Interior four weeks in advance for security purposes.

Protocol/security of foreigners’ especially Chinese nationals, during visit, movement & working at different installations needs special attention.

Oil installations at Keamari, Karachi, Qasba Gujrat, Punjab and Shikarpur, Sindh merit joint security mechanism in addition to independent security measures by respective Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to avoid major disaster.

Usage of Drone Camera SOP to be forwarded to all concerned through Ministry of Interior/ Ministry of Defence. Earlier Ministry of Interior was dealing with the subject, now it is transferred to Ministry of Defence. Ministry of Defence to expedite the issuance of the SOP.

It was also decided that cyber security measures be ensured at respective key points and safeguard against cyber security threat be adopted.

Another meeting on security issues, sources said, has pointed out that the existing law & order situation in the country has created unpleasant situation. An act by the anti-state elements allied with banned organisations was observed in recent suicidal attack in Peshawar on January 31, 2023, in which a suicide attack occurred on Police Line at Peshawar, resulting in the death of 102 innocent people including police officials.

In order to thwart such incidents following precautionary measures should be adopted by the LEAs/key point owners for better security arrangements:- ;(i) the existing security arrangements at key points should be reviewed meticulously and well executed;(ii) disaster management plan and effective mock/evacuation drills should also be held at short intervals to forestall against any threat;(iii) the existing security cordon status should be further strengthened with the assistance of manpower and security apparatus and ;(iv) LEAs should keep a vigilant eye on any subversive elements and collect intelligence based data of settled population located within closer proximity of key points. The sources said both meetings were held a week before Karachi incident.

