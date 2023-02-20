Maryam fires broadside at superior judiciary

RAWALPINDI: Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the country needed “imaandar” (honest) judges and not “Imrandar” judges. Addressing PML-N’s Workers Convention in Rawalpindi, she repeatedly resorted to strong verbal attacks on the superior judiciary.

Taking a jibe at a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Maryam named him saying he lacked the moral courage to step down (against the backdrop of alleged audiotape controversy).

“I am not talking about the entire judiciary—I am talking about the touts of Faiz,” she said, referring to the ex-DG ISI Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd).

She said, “Faiz is seeking the shoulders of the establishment.”

In the same vein, she said, “Everyone heard the audiotape of Pervaiz Elahi—your audios are getting leaked and you say that it’s PML-N that is running a campaign against the judiciary.”

Maryam claimed that “no one will save Imran Khan from getting arrested if Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah so decides.”

Contrary to the expectations, a visibly thin number of workers showed up at the PML-N’s Workers Convention.

Senior PML-N leaders from Rawalpindi chapter were seen repeatedly trying to gather the workers but to no avail.

Addressing the gathering, the interior minister dared the PTI to launch “jail bharo tehreek.”

“I dare you to launch it and we will give you such a befitting reply that you will remember forever—our response would be beyond your imagination,” Sanaullah warned.

Senior leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others also addressed the convention.

