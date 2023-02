ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was “ridiculing and making mockery of the judiciary which is unprecedented.”

In a statement, the minister said that Imran Khan used “abusive language every day and threatened judiciary to get bail through bullying.”

She said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was now “running a campaign to expose Imran and his facilitators.”

