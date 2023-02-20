AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

PTI to defend sanctity of judiciary at any cost: Imran

INP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the PTI and its workers would defend the sanctity of judiciary at any cost. The former prime minister held a meeting with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, in which the two discussed the current political situation of the country and the party’s course of action.

Imran Khan underscored the need for elections stated that the country has been going through an economic crisis and the delay in elections was a violation of the constitution.

“The imported government has been targeting the judiciary to hide the violation of constitution on their account, “said PTI chairman. Khan criticised the government for creating further difficulties for people with putting an end to public welfare projects including the health card service. He said they [the rulers] cannot even face the public after the record breaking inflation as the poor are suffering.

Imran Khan said people have seen their true faces and why are they running from elections. Shahbaz Gill said that the party workers stand with the PTI’s ideology. He said, “I request to give at least ten percent tickets to ideological youth of the party from youth wing, ISF, and social media wing in the upcoming election.” He informed Imran Khan that the workers who have stood with the party through thick and thin should be preferred over the electable ones.

elections Shahbaz Gill PTI Imran Khan political situation judiciary

