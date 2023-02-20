NICVD denies reports about stoppage of free treatment

KARACHI: NICVD denies all the allegations that any kind of treatment provided free at NICVD has been stopped. NICVD included 10 hospitals and 24 Chest Pain Units, has become the only healthcare facility in the world to have treated over 2.2 million patients and performed 3,641 open heart surgeries and 29,494 angioplasties.

“NICVD has emerged as the only cardiac healthcare facility in the country which performed 74,758 cardiac procedures all free of charge at main NICVD centre in Karachi and nine satellite centres spread all over Sindh,” the NICVD’s spokesperson said.

NICVD does all treatment based on medical evidences which currently shows that the survival benefits of angioplasty in only during heart attack (Primary Angioplasty) or in unstable Angina (heart attack knocking on the door), in these two conditions there is survival benefit with Angioplasty.

The Evidences clearly show that Angioplasty in patients with Chronic Angina there is no survival benefit. There is only symptomatic benefit. Which can also be achieved with medicines.

The benefit of Angioplasty for controlling of Angina is only when the medical treatment fails. NICVD is World’s largest Centre for Primary Angioplasty. NICVD system did more than 19,888 Primary Angioplasties in 2022.

NICVD, which has 10 state-of-the-art hospitals and 24 Chest Pain Units, provide all sort of treatment totally free of cost, where medically indicated.

