Sindh CM attends funeral prayers

APP Published 19 Feb, 2023 03:19am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the funerals of two police constables, Ghulam Abbas Leghari and Mohammad Saeed, and sweeper Ajmal Masih, who laid their lives while fighting the terrorists at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening. The funerals were held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Saturday afternoon and were attended by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijeo, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho and other Additional IGPs, DIGs, SSPs, Rangers officers, family members of martyrs, and members of civil society. The funerals were organized with official protocol and the coffins of the martyrs were draped with the national flag.

The CM, Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, and IG Police carried the coffins in the funeral procession. Murad Ali Shah met with the family members of the martyrs and gave them consolation while assuring them that they would be looked after properly.

The CM sent the flag-draped coffins of martyrs, Ghulam Abbas, Mohammad Saeed, and Ajmal Massih, to Larkana, Korangi, and Faisalabad, respectively for their burial.

CM calls for cooperation among nations to combat threats

Murad Ali Shah said the policemen, rangers, and the Pak Army fought bravely with the terrorist who attacked KPO and killed them. “Their sacrifice would be remembered in history.”

He added that the sweeper of KPO, Ajmal Masih, also laid his life and proved that there was no need for any designation or responsibility to fight against the enemy but every citizen and official needed to fight in his personal capacity against the enemies of the state and the people.

Earlier, the CM also offered funeral prayers of Rangers Sub-inspector Taimur who also embraced martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists at KPO.

His funeral was held at Rangers Headquarters at 5:30 am.

The CM also visited JPMC late Friday night where the injured policemen and Rangers officials of the KPO operation were shifted for treatment.

He went from bed to bed, personally interacted with every injured, acclaimed their bravery, and termed them heroes. He was accompanied by his advisor, Murtaza Wahab.

