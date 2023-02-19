KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (February 18, 2023).

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 17-02-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 19,800 235 20,035 20,235 -200/- Equivalent 40 KGS 21,220 252 21,472 21,686 -214/- ===========================================================================

