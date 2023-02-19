Govt to spend Rs2.5bn to establish Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation: IT minister

The government will spend Rs2.5 billion to establish the Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA) along with Pakistan's first modern virtual production studio here in Karachi at NED University, said Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) and NED University on Saturday, he termed it the first big step by Pakistan to turn its small segment of gaming and animation into a big one.

“It will be functional in the next six months,” he said. “Presently, Pakistan's share is $50 million which is very small keeping in view the country’s big population and potential.”

Haque said that the establishment of CEGA shows that the government is committed to supporting the growth of the technology and creative industries in Pakistan.

“MoITT and Ignite National Technology Fund believe that Pakistan has great potential to meet both demand and supply side of the gaming and animation industry.

“We believe that this initiative will provide the necessary skills and platform to the youth of Pakistan to contribute to the gaming and animation industry while also aiding the country's economy.”

He said that the gaming and animation industry has seen tremendous growth owing to the availability of internet, satellite TV, mobile devices, social media, and growing demand for entertainment, gaming, animation movies, and visual effects.

CEGA will provide a platform to the tech and arts industry to come forward, learn and enhance their gaming and animation skills and will also aid the national economy to capture the market share in the $500 billion worldwide gaming and animation industry.

Describing the details of the project, the IT minister said CEGA will be spread over 13,000 square feet at a cost of Rs1.5 billion.

MoITT Member IT Syed Junaid Imam said that establishment of CEGA is a significant step forward for the gaming and animation industry of Pakistan.

“Through CEGA as an enabler, our goal will be to take Pakistan’s gaming and animation exports to $500 million within the next five years,” he said.

Earlier, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, said \the aim of this program was to make Pakistan one of the key regional players in the gaming, animation, and multimedia industry.

“CEGA has the potential to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry and to the country's economy and exports,” he said.