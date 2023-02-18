AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Finland's NATO membership is now in ‘Turkey's hands’, Finnish president says

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2023 04:14am
Follow us

HELSINKI: The fate of Finland's bid to join NATO is in "Turkey's hands", President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday, after the Finnish parliament agreed it would ratify NATO's founding treaties on Feb. 28.

Last May, Finland and neighbouring Sweden applied to join the Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But existing member Turkey has opposed their memberships, accusing the Nordic countries of harbouring what it calls Kurdish terrorist groups.

Finland's parliament decided on Friday it would vote on Feb. 28 to approve the necessary legislation to allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, the head of its foreign affairs committee said.

"It is an expression of our will. Turkey's stance towards our will is exclusively and only in Turkey's hands," Niinisto told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich security gathering.

The legislation that ratifies NATO's founding treaties in Finland is likely to be passed, given that most members of parliament are in favour of joining the alliance, bringing Finland a step closer to membership ahead of Sweden.

NATO chief to push Sweden, Finland bids on Turkey visit

Niinisto said Finland would go ahead with its membership without Sweden if Turkey decided to ratify the Finnish bid but not the Swedish one.

"We don't want to and also can't withdraw our application," Niinisto said.

Finland will not become a member of the Western military alliance until Turkey and Hungary ratify its bid.

"The goal is that the national legislative process required to join NATO is finished during this electoral term," committee chief Jussi Halla-aho told reporters on Friday just two weeks before the parliament breaks for elections.

Turkey has said it was not supportive of Sweden's bid, though Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in January said he was open to ratifying Finland's application.

"We are not taking part in any bazaar negotiations... we take care of our own part (in the ratifications)," the foreign affairs committee's vice chairman Erkki Tuomioja told reporters.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last Tuesday it does not matter whether the Nordic countries join together as long as the bids are ratified "as soon as possible".

Both Sweden and Finland had applied for membership last May and while insisting they wish to join simultaneously, leaders of both countries have said they cannot rule out Finland going first.

The parliament's foreign affairs committee maintained in its report that the use and storage of nuclear weapons will remain forbidden in Finland, also as NATO member.

Turkey NATO Sweden Sauli Niinisto Finnish President

Comments

1000 characters

Finland's NATO membership is now in ‘Turkey's hands’, Finnish president says

Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

PSO receivables reach Rs734bn

Maiden auction: Govt borrows Rs5.5bn via Ijarah Sukuk

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023: Senate adopts recommendations

PD official testifies before NA panel ‘Electricity worth Rs380bn is stolen every year’

Quake-hit people in Turkiye: PM says will meet tent manufacturers after return

10pc WHT imposed on sales of shares for documentation

US underscores need for undertaking economic reform

Power breakdown in Jan: NTDC, NPCC, Nepra held responsible

Read more stories