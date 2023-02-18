AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Quake-hit people in Turkiye: PM says will meet tent manufacturers after return

APP Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
ADIYAMAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the earthquake in Turkiye was a wake-up call to the international community which should come up to the rescue of the quake-hit nation.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Turkish TRT television channel during his visit to the quake-ravaged areas, said the international community, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, should support the Turkish people.

“This is my message to the world, including the OIC and the United Nations. This is not politics. Today is question of survival,” he remarked.

He said the earthquake had killed thousands of people, besides causing colossal losses of property.

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

The prime minister said no doubt Turkiye would do all possible for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people but no amount of resources could bring the loved ones back.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was there to convey condolences over the destruction caused by the earthquake as Pakistan and Turkiye were “two souls and one heart.”

Earlier in an interaction with the media, the prime minister said considering the needs of the quake-ravaged Turkish people, Pakistan would now focus on the provision of winterised and fireproof tents to Turkiye.

