AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
TSX drops as commodity-linked stocks fall; Air Canada drags

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:10pm
Canada’s main resource-heavy stock index fell on Friday as commodity-linked stocks fell, while hotter-than-expected domestic producer prices data fed into investor angst about interest rate hikes.

At 10:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.4 points, or 0.32%, at 20,540.02, headed for a second week of declines.

Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.4% in January, as opposed to estimates of a 0.1% decrease in the prices, adding to investor fears of further monetary tightening from central banks.

“There is some caution from investors as they are repricing how far central banks have to go to slow the economy down,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“The Bank of Canada has even taken a stance that they’re going to pivot. But the caveat is, depending on the data, the BoC will likely take a more cautionary stance with further rate hikes than the Fed will.”

The energy sector was the biggest weight on the index, down 2.2% as oil prices fell on concerns of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that could weigh on demand, and on signs of ample supply.

Gold miners fell 1.5%, dragged down by Agnico Eagle Mines and IAMGOLD Corp, both of which missed fourth quarter profit estimates, while falling spot gold prices weighed further.

In earnings, Air Canada slumped 8.8%, among top losers on TSX, after the country’s largest carrier reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss per share.

MTY Food Group Inc extended its declines, down 8.1% as multiple brokerages cut their price targets after the casual dining chain reported a fall in fourth-quarter net income.

