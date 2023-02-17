AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi index rebounds on Adnoc Gas IPO; Dubai slips

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:07pm
Follow us

Abu Dhabi bourse settled higher on Friday after flagship oil firm Abu Dhabi National co, also known as Adnoc, announced an Initial Public Offering for its gas business, while Dubai index closed weaker.

Despite crude prices crashing more than 2%, the Abu Dhabi benchmark index advanced as the announcement of Adnoc Gas IPO bolstered risk-on mood.

Among gainers, state-controlled integrated utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) surged 4.6% after the firm received 5% stake in Adnoc’s gas business ahead of its IPO.

ADNOC will sell 4% of its gas business in an IPO with ADX listing planned for March 13.

Oil prices declined on Friday on concerns of a higher rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool inflation, with Brent crude down $2.28, or 2.68%, to $82.86 a barrel by 1124 GMT.

Two Fed officials said on Thursday the U.S. central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.

Dubai’s main index dropped 0.3%, snapping two sessions of gains with most sectors trading lower.

State-run utility firm Dubai Electricity And Water Authority slipped 1.6% and top lender Emirates NBD bank dipped 1.1%.

Farah Mourad, a senior market analyst of XTB MENA, said Dubai was volatile and could remain exposed to potential price corrections while sentiment deteriorated.

=======================================
 ABU DHABI  up 0.1% to 9,886
 DUBAI      <.DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,458
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

1000 characters

Abu Dhabi index rebounds on Adnoc Gas IPO; Dubai slips

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Low-income segment to remain largely unaffected from gas tariff hike: Musadik Malik

Bestway Cement expands production capacity with completion of Hattar Plant Line

Unconsolidated: PSO reports loss of Rs4.56bn in 2QFY23

Read more stories