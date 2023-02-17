AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: India rates flip to premium as price drop lures buyers

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 04:53pm
Follow us

A sharp retreat in domestic prices boosted retail demand for physical gold in India this week, prompting dealers to charge premiums for the first time in more than three months.

Top consumer China also saw robust appetite for bullion, with some jewelers restocking following the New Year holidays.

Retail buyers in India were waiting for a correction for more than a month, and now they are making purchases for weddings, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Local gold prices fell to 55,817 rupees per 10 grams on Friday from an all-time high of 58,847 rupees hit earlier this month.

Dealers charged premiums of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies — up from last week’s $18 discounts.

“Supplies are limited. Anticipating duty cut in the budget, industry curtailed imports last month. Now suddenly, there is a pick up in demand,” said a New-Delhi-based bullion dealer.

India’s January gold imports plunged 76% from a year earlier to a 32-month low on subdued demand after domestic prices rallied to record highs.

Asia gold: Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm

In China, dealers raised premiums to anywhere between $16 to $27 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices from $12-$15 last week.

“Demand has been largely driven by jewelry retailers in the lead up to Chinese New Year,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP.

“Jewelers have been restocking again after the long Chinese New Year holidays. This has led to a steady demand for gold as the spot market drifted lower.”

In Singapore and Hong Kong, bullion changed hands anywhere between $1 and $2.

Meanwhile in Japan, local investors stayed on the sidelines and traders expressed concerns over the near-term demand outlook for the metal.

Dealers in Japan sold bullion between at par to $0.50 premium over the benchmark.

gold market gold imports Asia Gold LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: India rates flip to premium as price drop lures buyers

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Low-income segment to remain largely unaffected from gas tariff hike: Musadik Malik

Bestway Cement expands production capacity with completion of Hattar Plant Line

Unconsolidated: PSO reports loss of Rs4.56bn in 2QFY23

Read more stories