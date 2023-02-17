KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,535 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,255 tonnes of import cargo and 81,280 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,255 comprised of 61,505 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,782 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,606 tonnes of Canola, 2,939 tonnes of Chickpeas, 1,563 tonnes of Lentils, 8,570 tonnes of Wheat & 4,290 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 81,280 tonnes comprised of 32,075 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,142 tonnes of Cement, 34,263 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 8861 containers comprising of 4397 containers import and 4464 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 923 of 20’s and 1677 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 881 of 20’s and 312 of 40’s loaded containers while 145 of 20’s and 1407 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, OOCL Memphis, Chem Stream, Pontresina, YM Excellence and Thorswind have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Orchid Americas, MT Shalamar, Kiran Caspian and He Sheng Nan have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Lisbon and Maersk Brooklyn left the Port on Thursday morning, while 04 more ships, MilahaRasLafan, Fairchem Sword, Wide Juliet and Hafnia Shanghai are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 113,339tonnes, comprising 73,508 tonnes imports cargo and 39,831 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,925` Containers (582 TEUs Imports and 2,343 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Ocean Autumn, One Altair, Irenes Ray, Explorer America and Aurelia scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT, PIBT and LCT on Thursday, 16th February-2023.

