Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Engro Corporation 31.12.2022 10% 21,196.42036 79 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 30.03.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2022 30% (F) 45,006.61025 15 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 09.00.A.M 29.03.2023
AGM
Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2022 25% (F) 21,193.82118 51 28.03.2023 21.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 28.03.2023
AGM
Askari Bank Limited - - - - 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 (*)
11.00.A.M. to
AGM 29.03.2023
==========================================================================================================
Indication:
(*) Revised Dates of Book Closure & AGM for the entitlement of Bonus Issue already announced by Bank.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments