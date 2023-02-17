KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Engro Corporation 31.12.2022 10% 21,196.42036 79 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 30.03.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Meezan Bank Limited 31.12.2022 30% (F) 45,006.61025 15 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 09.00.A.M 29.03.2023 AGM Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2022 25% (F) 21,193.82118 51 28.03.2023 21.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 28.03.2023 AGM Askari Bank Limited - - - - 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 (*) 11.00.A.M. to AGM 29.03.2023 ==========================================================================================================

Indication:

(*) Revised Dates of Book Closure & AGM for the entitlement of Bonus Issue already announced by Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023