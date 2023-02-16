AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
US stocks drop after wholesale inflation data

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 08:43pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday after wholesale price inflation rose more than expected, adding to worries about further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, bounced 0.7 percent in January from December, topping estimates.

The data is the latest to show a mixed impact of Fed interest rate hikes thus far on US economic activity.

Wall St slides as inflation data, policymakers stoke rate worries

Stocks on Wednesday advanced on optimism about the world’s biggest economy, following strong retail sales.

But on Thursday, investors were rattled by the rise in yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which hit its peak for 2023 and is seen as a proxy for US interest rate policies.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.0 percent at 33,787.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent to 4,097.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 11,906.85.

“This disinflation trend that was becoming the narrative just hit a major road bump,” said Oanda’s Edward Moya.

“This market is not correctly pricing in how much tightening we could still get,” he added.

